New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) rose by nearly 4 per cent ahead of its quarterly earnings tomorrow.

The stock rose 3.64 per cent to end at Rs 2,807.10 on BSE. During the day, it surged 3.97 per cent to Rs 2,816 - its 52-week high.

At NSE, shares of the company went up 3.6 per cent to close at Rs 2,806.60.

Led by the gain in the stock, the company's market valuation rose by Rs 18,884.67 crore to Rs 5,37,359.67 crore.

The stock was the top gainer on both the key indices Sensex and Nifty during the day.

Board of the company will consider Q3 results on January 11. PTI SUM ANU .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.