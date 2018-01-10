Hyderabad, Jan 10 (PTI) The Telangana government would implement its proposed scheme to provide investment assistance to farmers from the ensuing rainy season, Agriculture Minister Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy said today.

Reddy, who chaired a meeting of the cabinet sub- committee on the issue here, said a financial assistance of Rs 4,000 per acre would be provided to all the farmers in the state, according to an official release.

The committee deliberated on the mode of payment of the proposed financial assistance. The government has obtained views of 62,377 farmers and a majority of them favoured paying the money through cheques, the minister said.

The farmers' views would be conveyed to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in a report, he said.

The government's objective is to see that farmers do not become indebted by taking loans for making investment in farming, Reddy added. PTI SJR RSY .

