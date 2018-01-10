New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) The Delhi Police in a joint operation with its Kerala counterparts has arrested three men here in connection with two dacoities in Kochi last year, a top official said today.

The dacoities took place on December 15 and 16 last year in separate houses in Kochi. In both cases, eight-nine men broke into the houses and looted jewellery, cash, mobile phones and laptops, after attacking the occupants, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Alok Kumar said.

Some of the looted gold jewellery was recovered from the accused, he added.

Acting on a tip-off that one of the accused in the robberies was hiding in Seemapuri, a crime branch team of the Delhi Police, along with their counterparts from Kerala, swung into action and arrested Arshad (21) yesterday, Kumar said.

Arshad, a native of Kolkata, was living in a jhuggi in Seemapuri. He was the "kingpin" of the gang, he said.

"After sustained interrogation, he confessed his involvement in both the cases and at his instance, two other co-accused, Shahzad, alias Bihari, (30) and Roni (18) were also arrested. Gold ornaments were also recovered from them," the officer said in a statement.

Both Shahzad and Roni were living in Pappu Colony of Sahibabad (UP), the JCP said. PTI VIT IJT .

