Ahmednagar (Mah), Jan 9 (PTI) Three persons, including two children, died after the auto rickshaw they were travelling in caught fire, Ahmednagar district police said today.

The incident took place yesterday at Prevarasangam village on Ahmednagar-Aurangabad road, 55 km from here, police said.

The victims, members of a family, were returning from Chanda in Ahmednagar district to Aurangabad.

The deceased where identified as Namira Shafik Kureshi (8), Mahewish Atik Kureshi (7) and Juned Shafik Kureshi (55).

The injured were taken to Ghati hospital in Aurangabad.

Further probe is on. PTI CORR KRK .

