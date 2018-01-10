Kochi, Jan 10 (PTI) Three persons allegedly part of a gang involved in a robbery at a house near here, have been arrested in New Delhi, the police said today.

They were arrested in a joint operation conducted by the police from Kerala and Delhi.

The gang broke into the house of one Ananda Kumar during night in mid-December last year and made away with 400 grams of gold ornaments and Rs 20,000.

The gang had attacked the family members including Kumar's mother, wife and two sons and locked them in different rooms while committing the crime.

Kumar, who tried to prevent the robbery, was brutally attacked.

He was admitted to a hospital with severe head injuries.

The police team have also recovered some ornaments stolen from the house.

The arrested persons are expected to be brought to Kerala on Sunday, the police said.PTI TGB BN .

