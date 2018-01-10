Kota, Jan 10 (PTI) At least three people have died in two separate road accidents here, police said today.

A heavily loaded truck, headed for Baran from Kota, overturned last night on the highway near the Chambal Fertilizers plant, about two kilometres from the Simliya toll plaza, after it swerved to avoid hitting some cows, ASI Sitaram Saini said.

The driver and the cleaner of the truck, identified as Durgesh Rathore (25) and Vishnu Mali (24), respectively, both residents of Bhilwara district, were killed on the spot while a third person, identified as Deepak Rathore (20), sustained minor injuries, he said.

The bodies were handed over to the family members today after postmortem at Maharao Bheem Singh (MBS) hospital, Kota, and a case was lodged under sections of the Motor Vehicle Act, the ASI said.

Mohan Lal Gujjar (28), a resident of Premnagar-II in Kota city, was killed this morning after a speeding car ploughed into his motorbike near the Tathed overbridge here, police said.

Gujjar was rushed to the MBS hospital but he succumbed to to injuries during treatment, ASI Ramesh Singh said.

The driver of the four-wheeler managed to flee, however, the car was seized, the ASI said, adding that the body was handed over to the family members after postmortem. PTI CORR IJT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.