Nagpur, Jan 10 (PTI) A tiger fell into a canal while chasing prey today and was rescued by forest officials who lowered a ladder into the water, ending his around two-hour long ordeal.

The three year-old male tiger, named T-5 by the forest officials but popularly called Jaichand, clambered atop the ladder and the net lowered into the canal and sprinted in the forest, an official said.

He disappeared from the view in seconds, to the relief of onlookers who had gathered on the banks of the Gosekhurd canal in Bhandara district, where the drama unfolded.

Jaichand is the offspring of the iconic 'Jai' tiger and tigress Chandi, a forest official said.

When 250 kg Jai Â— named after Amitabh BachchanÂ’s character from Sholay Â— went missing in Vidarbha region last year, it led to a massive outcry with fears that the tiger, the largest in India, may have been poached.

Dada Raut, Range Forest Officer of Umred Pauni Karandhala Wildlife Sanctuary, told PTI that Jaichand probably fell into the canal while chasing prey at around 2 pm today.

"A farmer alerted us and the forest department team reached the spot within 15 minutes. The tiger was finding it hard to come out due to the slippery portions along the canal," Raut said.

"Our team immediately moved into action and put a ladder and other items, to help it come out," he said. PTI CLS VT VT .

