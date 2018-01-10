Los Angeles, Jan 10 (PTI) Director Tim Miller is developing the "X-Men" spin-off focusing on female superhero Kitty Pride.

The "Deadpool" director has pitched an idea to 20th Century Fox for the spin-off focusing Kitty Pryde, also known as Shadowcat, a young mutant able to phase through solid substances, reported Collider.

Actor Ellen Page portrayed the character in Fox films' "X-Men: The Last Stand" and "X-Men: Days of Future Past".

However, it is unclear whether the role would be recast following the reality-altering events of that movie.

The report also did not mention whether the talks took place before the deal between Fox and Disney or after it. PTI RB BK .

