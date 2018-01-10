Chennai, Jan 10 (PTI): Tamil Nadu has a total electorate of 5.86 crore with women marginally outnumbering male voters, as per the electoral rolls released today.

The total electorate in Tamil Nadu as per the final electoral rolls after special summary revision, 2018 is 5.86 crore with 2.90 crore voters being men while the women voters is 2.96 crore, an official release from the Chief Electoral Officer said.

The number of transgenders present in the State were 5,197 voters, the release said.

A special summary revision of electoral rolls was conducted between October 3 and December 15, 2017 in which a total of 5.88 lakh applications for inclusion of names was taken up, the release said.

A total of 14.91 lakh deletions were made on account of shifting, deaths and duplicate entries.

Sholinganallur Assembly constituency topped with the highest number of electors at 6,24,365. Kanyakumari Assembly constituency topped the first-time voters (in the age group of 18-19 years) list with 7,133 electors (total number of male were 3,913, female 3,219 and third gender:1), the release said.

The Assembly constituency with lowest number of voters was Harbour in Chennai which had 1,65,610 electors (male 86,641, female 78,921 and transgender 48).

Total of 407 overseas electors have been enrolled, the release added. PTI VIJ SS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.