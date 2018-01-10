interest: CM Chennai, Jan 10 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami today said his government was maintaining "cordial" relations with the BJP-led Central government in the interest of the people of the state.

Palaniswami was responding to DMK Deputy Leader Durai Murugan's charge in the state Assembly that his government was virtually "subservient" to the Centre.

The welfare of people of Tamil Nadu should be protected. Schemes meant for them should reach them, the chief minister said.

"Sufficient central funds should be available for them and that is why we are maintaining cordial relations with the Central government...we have never been subservient," he said.

"We are not having a cordial relationship with the centre to be in power," he said.

The state government had recently made several requests with Union Minister for Surface Transport, Nitin Gadkari, during his visit to the state.

The Union Minister has assured them that Bus Ports in Coimbatore, Madurai and Salem, would be provided, among others, Palaniswami said.

Hitting out at AIADMK's arch rival, DMK, Palaniswami it of aligning with both the BJP and Congress "to be in power" by "compromising policies." PTI SA BN .

