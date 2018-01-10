Washington, Jan 10 (AP) President Donald Trump's first medical checkup since taking office nearly a year ago comes as questions linger about his health and mental fitness.

The 71-year-old president is due for an exam on Friday at a military hospital in suburban Washington.

Presidents aren't required to undergo a medical examination, but they have done so in recent memory and released a report on the findings.

Concerns about Trump's health followed his slurring of words on national TV last month.

To questions about his mental fitness, Trump has called himself "a very stable genius." A Navy rear admiral who is the president's official physician and director of the White House Medical Unit, Dr Ronny L Jackson, is coordinating the exam.

He conducted and supervised the last of three physicals for President Barack Obama. (AP) MRJ .

