Kathmandu, Jan 10 (PTI) Two Indians were arrested in Nepal after 86 kg of marijuana was allegedly recovered from their possession, according to a media report.

Naresh Kumar Prasad, 24, and Nikesh Kumar, 19, were arrested yesterday from Bharatapur in Chitwan district in central-southern Nepal, it said.

The accused hail from Motihari district of Bihar, the Himalayan Times quoted Nepal Police officials as saying.

The contraband was found in a vehicle, bearing an Indian registration number, Chitwan's police chief, Superintendent of Police Deepak Thapa said.

The marijuana was reportedly being smuggled to India via Birgunj in Bihar by the duo, he said.

Further probe was underway. PTI KIS AKJ KIS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.