(Eds: Correcting slug) Ludhiana, Jan 10 (PTI) Two inmates, undergoing trials in different cases of theft, escaped today from a juvenile home at the Gill road area here, police said.

They were identified as Jaswant Singh (17), from Sangrur, and Vishal (15), from Ludhiana, DCP (Investigations) Gaganjit Singh said.

They were housed on the second floor of the home, in Shimlapuri, Gaganjit Singh said, adding that they broke a grill and the wire mesh, and climbed down.

The duo scaled the boundary wall and managed to escape, the DCP said.

There were 69 inmates at the home and nine security guards, including four policemen, on duty at the time of the incident, officials said.

A search operation was launched to nab them, DCP Singh said. PTI CORR VSD IJT .

