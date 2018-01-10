New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar today said "trade unions are our eyes" who bring the real facts before the law enforcement agencies.

He was speaking after inaugurating the newly constructed auditorium of the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS) on the occasion of its 117th Foundation Day in Dhanbad today, the labour ministry said in a statement.

Gangwar said 44 labour laws have been compiled and four Codes -- on wages, industrial relations, social security and working condition and occupational health and safety -- have been framed for simplifying the complicated procedures.

He lauded the DGMS for keeping constant vigil on the hazardous process of mining and advising management to take safety measures for the benefit of workers.

Replying to queries raised by various trade union leaders relating to closure of DhanbadÂ–Chandrapura railway line, he said the matter has been decided by a high-powered committee and the PMO is following it up.

He stated that wherever public safety is involved, no chance would be taken even if there is a risk of 0.1 per cent.

Gangwar also met with mine workers, trade union representatives and mine officials to understand mining culture, methods, and issues related to occupational health and safety.

He also visited Moonidih underground coal mine of Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL).

He inaugurated a 'Bolter Miner Machine' which deals with coal cutting, including roof bolting for roof support system in below-ground workings.

While interacting with trade union representatives, the minister stated that "trade unions are our eyes" who bring the real facts before the law enforcement agencies for suitable action. PTI KKS ABM .

