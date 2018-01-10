Gorakhpur (UP) Jan 10 (PTI) A former Chief Medical Officer Dr Pawan Kumar Srivastav, who was an accused in the alleged NRHM scam during the earlier BSP regime, was found dead today in what the police believe to be a case of suicide, officials said.

Srivastav committed suicide by shooting himself from his licensed pistol at his residence in the Gorakhnath area here, a police official said.

Srivastav retired in 2010 and used to appear before the CBI court in Delhi every month and was lately depressed over the ongoing proceedings, his daughter-in-law Ekta Srivastav said.

He was to appear before the CBI court again on the 15th of this month and this was disturbing him, she said, adding that Srivastav, a former CMO at Kushinagar and Sitapur, retired from the post of director in Uttar Pradesh health services.

"Prima facie it appears that the retired CMO, Dr Pawan Kumar killed himself with his licensed pistol in his room. His body has been sent for post-mortem examination and the investigation is underway," SSP Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj said.

His family members told us that he was depressed due to the CBI case, an officer at Gorakhnath police station said.

