Phagwara, Jan 10 (PTI) A teenage girl committed suicide here, with her family claiming that she was upset because of her mother's chronic disease, the police said today.

Monika Kumari (17), a resident of Thapar colony, was a student of class 10. She hung herself to a ceiling fan in her house last night, Urban Estate police post in-charge Sucha Singh said.

The girl's family told the police that she was upset because her mother's chronic disease and took the extreme step.

The body was handed over to the family after postmortem and a case has been registered in this connection, the police official said. PTI CORR VSD NSD .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.