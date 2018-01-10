Tirupati(AP), Jan 10 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today arrived at nearby Tirumala to offer prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara.

This is Naidu's first visit to the ancient temple after assuming office as Vice President on August 11 last year.

Naidu had earlier visited the shrine on August 7 as the Vice President-elect.

Earlier, he arrived at Sri Venkateswara International Airport at Renigunta, 16 km from here, by an IAF flight.

An ardent devotee of Lord Venkateswara, Naidu would offer prayers at the shrine at the crack of dawn tomorrow, a temple official said. PTI COR SS .

