Kolkata, Jan 10 (PTI) West Bengal Panchayat and Rural Development minister Subrata Mukherjee today said Trinamool Congress will be benefitted if BJP bagged a share of opposition votes in the coming polls in the state.

If BJP gets a little chunk of the opposition vote it will amount to further split in opposition vote share and Trinamool Congress will be the biggest beneficiary, Mukherjee told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

"Earlier the Congress and CPI(M) were known to be opposition. If BJP takes a slice of that vote that will benefit us," the senior TMC leader said to a question about the saffron party making inroads in Bengal.

"BJP is our Goddess Lakshmi if we take that factor into consideration," he quipped.

By-election will be held in Uluberia Lok Sabha and Noapara assembly seats on January 29. Panchayat polls in the state are also due this year. PTI SUS KK KK .

