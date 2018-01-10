Kolkata, Jan 10 (PTI) The BJP West Bengal unit today hailed the Calcutta High Court order permitting the party's youth wing to conduct a bike rally to begin from January 12 from the southern tip of the state to its northern end.

The police had not granted permission for the 7-day rally in view of the Gangasagar Mela.

"This is not the first time they have done such thing.

Every time we have to move court to get permission for a rally. The state government should take lesson from these verdicts and stop creating hurdles," BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said.

Ghosh said the ruling Trinamool Congress is scared of the BJP's growth in Bengal and has been using the police against it and its various wings.

The High Court today allowed the motorbike rally named 'Pratirodh Sankalpa Abhiyan' organised by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) to mark Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary. The rallyists would travel from Contai in East Midnapore district to Coochbehar in the north.

BJYM state president Debjit Sarkar alleged that the police had denied permission for it at the last moment with the sole intention of stopping it from conducting the rally.

Sarkar said the West Bengal Police had sent him a mail yesterday night saying that the BJYM won't be allowed to hold the rally as large number of police personnel would have to be mobilised from all over the state for maintenance of law and order and smooth organisation of the Gangasagar Mela.

"The state government has taken a selective approach while granting permissions. This is completely unacceptable in democracy. The police administration should function impartially," Sarkar told PTI.

The annual Ganga Sagar Mela is held from January 12 to January 15 at Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas district on the occasion of Makar Sankranti at the confluence of the Ganga and the Bay of Bengal. Lakhs of pilgrims congregate from different parts of the country to take the holy dip there. PTI PNT NN .

