Tirunelveli (TN), Jan 10 (PTI) A 55-year old woman and her two daughters allegedly committed suicide in the district over suspected love failure involving one of the siblings, police said today.

Seetha, a widow, and her daughters Sorna (26) and Padma (20) were found dead in their house at Sankupuram near Vasudevanallur this morning.

Police, who broke open the house door on a complaint from neighbours, said the trio appeared to have consumed poison.

Some empty bottles were found by their side.

As per initial investigation, the elder daughter sorna was in love with a youth. But his parents were making arrangement for his marriage with some other girl, they said.

Upset over this, the three women ended their lives. They left a suicide note, police said but declined to reveal its contents.

Further investigation was on. PTI Corr SSN VS .

