Hyderabad, Jan 10 (PTI) A young woman was stabbed to death here allegedly by a youth who had threatened to kill her if she did not marry him, police said today.

The woman, Janaki, was found with stab injuries by her female room-mate after the latter returned home from work yesterday, police said.

The room-mate took Janaki to a hospital with the help of a local resident but she succumbed to injuries, police said. Three stab injuries were found on her body.

The youth, who is the suspect in the incident, had allegedly been harassing the woman, pressurising her to marry him, and threatened her about 10 days ago, police added. PTI SJR RS KRK .

