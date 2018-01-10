Chennai, Jan 10 (PTI) Actor Nivetha Pethuraj says her role in upcoming Tamil film "Tik Tik Tik" was challenging and working on the project satisfied her as a performer.

The sci-fi movie is directed by Shakti Rajan and also features Jayam Ravi.

"When I signed the film, which is a space fiction, I knew the challenges. Although the shooting experience was physically exhaustive, I found the entire journey of the film highly rewarding," Nivetha told PTI in an interview.

The 26-year-old actor, who won the Miss India UAE pageant in 2015, made her foray into southern film industry with 2016 drama "Oru Naal Koothu." Nivetha said she has performed a lot of stunts in the movie and did not use any body-double for the sequences.

"I'm a huge fan of sci-fi films and was quite confident about pulling off stunt sequences, I didn't want to use body- double," she said.

The actor said she is confident that family audiences will enjoy the film as the director has done complete justice with the script.

"Shakti has done a pretty good job as a director in 'Tik Tik Tik' and it's going to be loved by the family audiences.

As I read the comments below the trailer on Facebook and Twitter to check the response, I realised that people from almost all parts of India liked it," she said.

Produced by Nemichand Jhabak, "Tik Tik Tik" is slated to hit the screens on January 26. The film marks the hundredth project of music composer D Imman. PTI CORR SHD SHD .

