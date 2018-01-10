Panaji, Jan 10 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today said he has no objection to the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie "Padmavat" in his state if the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) clears it.

Responding to a question on the Deepika Padukone-starrer, Parrikar said nobody would be allowed to take law in their own hands. Interestingly, the ruling BJP's women wing in the state has opposed the release of the movie.

"If the filmmaker gets the Censor certificate, then in- principle I have on objection to it. But I will definitely check if there is something going to be wrong on law and order front," the chief minister said.

"There is nothing called as 'Padmavati', I believe," Parrikar said, in apparent reference to the change of the film's name from 'Padmavati' to 'Padmavat'.

"I also believe so far the Censor certificate hasn't been given....We will do everything lawfully, and everything will depend on the Censor certificate," Parrikar said.

To a question on the possibility of a law and order problem, he said, "Anytime, if there is any apprehension that law and order will be disturbed, then the government has to step in as a temporary measure. They are not permanent measures.

"Ultimately, the state should be run with the legal provisions in law and order," he said, adding "no one will be allowed to take the law in hand over any issue." If the filmmakers have the Censor board's clearance, they will not be stopped from releasing the film, Parrikar said.

"If they come up with the Censor certificate with certain modifications, I don't see any reason why we should interfere in it," he said.

CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi had said yesterday that the Censor board had cleared "Padmavat".

"The CBFC's process is complete," Joshi had said in a statement to PTI.

The film got stuck after various Rajput groups alleged that it distorts history, a claim repeatedly denied by the director. PTI RPS KRK TIR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.