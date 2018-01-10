(Eds: with minor edits) Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Jan 10 (PTI) CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury today alleged that the BJP was supporting vigilante groups for "communal polarisation" with an aim to divert resentment of people against economic decisions taken by the NDA government.

Addressing a public meeting at District Board ground here, Yechury said the BJP was apprehensive that resentment of people against economic decisions might take the shape of a national agitation against the government.

"So, it is promoting vigilante groups harassing people in the name of 'Gau Raksha' and 'Romeo squad' to divert attention from real issues the country was facing," he alleged.

The CPI-M general secretary was accompanied by Politburo member Brinda Karat to attend a conference of the Jharkhand unit of the party.

Yechury said the BJP had strongly opposed foreign direct investment in the retail sector when Manmohan Singh government had brought the bill but when the saffron party came in power it has passed the legislation.

He also charged that leaders of the opposition parties were harassed with false corruption charges but at the same time inquiry was not conducted against the ruling party leaders or their family members.

"Why the PM is mum on charges against Amit ShahÂ’s son while he is claiming himself 'Chaukidar' of the country?", he asked.

Yechury accused the BJP-led government of trying to destablise the Left-ruled Kerala and Tripura governments as the CPI-M is the only opposition party which is resisting "wrong policy" of the Central government.

"There are 100 MPs of the BJP who came from the Congress. Had they not joined the BJP, the saffron party would have never been in power," he said.

Politburo member Brinda Karat and state secretary Gopikant Baxi also addressed the meeting. PTI CORR SNS JM .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.