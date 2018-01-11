Jammu, Jan 11 (PTI) Two people allegedly involved in several cases of car theft were arrested today, a police officer said.

Acting on a complaint lodged by a woman about her car being stolen from Sainik Colony of Jammu city on December 14, the police conducted raids and arrested two auto-lifters - Simran Khan and Bhanu Kumar, he said, adding that three cars were recovered from their possession.

The accused had replaced the number plates of the cars with fake numbers to escape from being caught, the police officer said.

A case was registered against them in this regard, he said. PTI AB DK SNE .

