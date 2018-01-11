Thane, Jan 11 (PTI) Police have arrested two men here in connection with the theft of a tempo carrying raw material and equipment for making cigarettes from the Chakan industrial area in Pune.

Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap and caught the duo in the Wagle Industrial Estate here yesterday while they were trying to dispose of the tempo and its goods worth around Rs five lakh, Thane's Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Mukund Hatote said.

On January 9, five persons, including the two arrested men, allegedly took away the tempo from its driver at gun-point and fled, he said.

The tempo driver later lodged a complaint with the police.

Subsequently, the police started a probe and managed to nab two of the accused, identified as Anil Ahire (27) and Anilsingh Duhani (23), in Thane yesterday, Hatote said.

Offences were registered against the duo, both history-sheeters, under IPC sections pertaining to robbery, criminal intimidation and others, he said.

The arrested men were later handed over to the Chakan police in Pune, he added. PTI COR GK .

