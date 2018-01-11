Greater Noida, Jan 11 (PTI) A 23-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband and in-laws for dowry here, the police said today.

A case of dowry death has been registered against her husband, father-in-law, mother-in-law and sister-in-law, Brajesh Verma, in-charge at Kasna police station, said.

The accused yesterday had allegedly hit his 23-year-old wife on her head with a sharp-edged weapon and fled. The woman's father-in-law took her to a hospital where she was declared brought dead, Verma said.

The father of the woman has alleged that the accused was demanding a car along with Rs 10 lakh as dowry from her, police said.

Police have detained some people for questioning, they said, adding the husband of the victim was absconding. PTI CORR DPB .

