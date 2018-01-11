(Eds: Updating) New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Three army personnel were injured while carrying out "slithering" operations from an advanced light helicopter (ALH) at the Army's parade ground here, official sources said today.

The incident, involving ALH Dhruv, took place Tuesday and a court of inquiry has been ordered into it, they said.

Slithering is an exercise where troops are dropped from a helicopter in an area of operation using a rope attached to the chopper.

The sources said injuries to the three para commandos are not life threatening and they are undergoing treatment at a military hospital.

Following the incident, the Army has suspended slithering operations involving ALH Dhruv till a probe is completed, the sources said.

"Material failure" appears to be the reason behind the incident, they said.

ALH Dhruv is an indigenously developed helicopter manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

The sources said a separate inquiry on technical aspects of the incident has also been ordered.

