Ludhiana, Jan 11 (PTI) In a head-on collision between a car and a truck on Ludhiana-Ferozepur National Highway, three members of a family lost their lives, while a six-months-old had a close shave, the police said today.

Sudarshan Kumar (32) along with his wife Seema (28), son Dhruv (4), a six-months-old daughter, and domestic help Kajal (34) were on their way to Faridkot to participate in a family event, the police said.

Kumar, his wife, and son died on the spot, they said, adding that Kajal and their daughter had a narrow escape.

The truck driver managed to flee from the spot, the police said, adding a case has been registered in this connection. PTI CORR VSD DPB .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.