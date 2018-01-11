Sambhal (UP), Jan 11 (PTI) Three labourers were killed and another injured when a brick-laden tractor-trolley overturned in Ginnaur police station area here this morning, the police said.

The labourers died on the spot after the tractor-trolley in which they were travelling overturned on Patriya- Junawai road, officiating in-charge of the police station Satyavir Singh said.

Those killed in the incident have been identified as Kapil (18), Dashrath (22) and Firasat (32), Singh said, adding the injured has been admitted to a hospital. PTI COR SAB NSD .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.