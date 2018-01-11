Shahjahanpur (UP), Jan 11 (PTI) Three Nepali nationals were arrested here for allegedly propagating Christianity, the police said today.

Indra Bahadur Tamad and Mek Bahadur, residents of Sindhupal Chowk, and Shukra Rai of Makwanpur in Nepal had arrived in the district three days ago and were residing in Town Hall locality.

They were arrested yesterday after locals complained that they were propagating Christianity and distributing some literature in Osman Bagh area, Police Circle Officer Sunil Shukla said today.

The locals alleged that when they objected to such activities, the Nepalese got into an argument on religion and passed comments on the Hindu Gods, Shukla said. PTI COR SAB SMI DPB .

