Mumbai, Jan 11 (PTI) For quick and easy printing of tickets booked by suburban train commuters through mobile app, the Railways has installed 44 Optical Character Recognition (OCR) kiosk machines at different stations in Mumbai, officials said today.

While the CR has installed 24 OCR kiosks, the WR has put in place 20 such kiosks at different stations, they said.

"With a view to reduce the queues at the booking counters and ATVMs (Automatic Ticket Vending Machines) and to provide an alternative to get the suburban train tickets, the Central Railway as well as the Western Railway have installed 44 OCR kiosks at different suburban stations in Mumbai," a senior railway official said.

According to chief public relations officer of Central Railway, Sunil Udasi, this is an enhanced feature of mobile ticketing, which will facilitate the passengers to print tickets through 24 OCR kiosks at suburban stations.

"This facility will help commuters save time and get tickets on the move easily avoiding queue at stations," he added.

"The CR has installed four OCR kiosks at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and five each at Ghatkopar, Thane, Dombivli and Kalyan stations," Udasi said.

The WR has installed one OCR at Churchgate, six at Dadar, three at Bandra, five each at Andheri and Borivali stations and process to install another five such points at Churchgate is on.

"These OCRs will facilitate the passengers get the printout of tickets booked through UTS mobile app and will also reduce the queues at booking counters/ATVM machines, thereby promoting transactions through UTS mobile app," chief PRO of WR, Ravinder Bhakar, said.

"Presently, passengers have to feed their mobile number and booking ID received on their mobiles, in the ATVMs to get their tickets printed or get it through UTS counter.

This new facility will also reduce the time of printing of tickets as the machine will simply read the SMS and print tickets immediately." PTI APM NP .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.