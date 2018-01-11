Mumbai, Jan 11 (PTI) A 60-year-old woman was today arrested for the murder of her husband in 2006 along with two persons to whom she had given a contract to kill her husband, police said.

Manojkumar Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone I said the incident dated back to May 2006 when body parts of an unidentified male were found in a polythene bag at Mastan Talao in central Mumbai's Nagpada area.

Sharma said MRA Marg police today arrested Bansiben Kisan Kharwa (60), Firasat Ali Allarakha Shah (48)and Irshad Ali Allarakha Shah (43)for murdering Kisan Kharwa.

"The body was chopped in order to make identification difficult. A case of murder was registered at the time at Nagpada police station against unidentified persons. However the case remained undetected till now because the body could not be identified," said Sharma.

The case came back to life a few days ago after the senior police inspector of MRA Marg police station received a tip-off about the murder, an official said.

Three teams were formed to work on the tip-off and Firasat Ali Shah and Irshad Ali Shah were picked up from Chindhi Galli, Maulana Shaukat Ali Road, he said.

The two revealed the details of the crime as well as the name of the main accused during interrogation, he said.

"The contract to kill Kharwa was given by his wife to the two accused for a sum of Rs 2 lakh. The victim and the two accused knew each other as all of them were in the business of selling old clothes in exchange for utensils," he said.

The official said that on the day of murder, Firasat Ali and Irshad Ali took Kharwa to their room and spiked his drink, rendering him unconscious.

"The two then killed him with a sharp weapon. After six months of the murder, Bansiben approached the police and lodged a missing complaint," he said.

Police said that the two have been remanded to police custody till January 15 and further investigations were currently underway to trace the victim's torso as well as the murder weapon. PTI DC BNM .

