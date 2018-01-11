Los Angeles, Jan 11 (PTI) Creator Ryan Murphy has defended "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story", saying that the upcoming show is "not a work of fiction".

The 52-year-old writer's comments come after the Versace family issued a statement criticising FX's new mini-series, which explores the assassination of the renowned Italian designer.

"The Versace family has said it's a work of fiction - it is not a work of fiction. ('The People vs O J Simpson: American Crime Story') was based on a non-fiction book by Jeffrey Toobin. Versace is based on a non-fiction book by Maureen Orth that has been discussed and dissected and vetted for close to 20 years.

"She worked for Vanity Fair. Maureen Orth is an impeccable reporter and we stand by her reporting. Our show is based on her reporting so, in that way, it is not a work of fiction, it's a work of non-fiction obviously with docudrama elements. We're not making a documentary," Murphy told Entertainment Weekly.

The series stars Edgar Ramirez as Versace, Darren Criss as the serial killer Andrew Cunanan and Penelope Cruz as the designer's sister and current head of the label, Donatella Versace.

In a statement, the designer's fashion house had denied granting any permission to the makers with respect to the much-anticipated project.

"The Versace family has neither authorised nor had any involvement whatsoever in the forthcoming TV series about the death of Mr Gianni Versace.

"Since Versace did not authorise the book on which it is partly based nor has it taken part in the writing of the screenplay, this TV series should only be considered as a work of fiction." But Murphy said Donatella recently sent a bouquet over to Cruz offering her best wishes for the show.

"On Sunday, Donatella Versace very graciously sent Penelope Cruz a lovely and huge flower arrangement saying 'good luck' because Penelope was at the Golden Globes representing our show..." he said. PTI RDS RDS .

