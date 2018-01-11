release Bhubaneswar, Jan 11 (PTI) Veteran BJP leader LK Advani, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda are among the political personalities scheduled to attend a programme to release a pictorial biography of former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee would release the book here on January 27, BJD vice-president and senior minister S N Patro said here today.

"The Biju Patnaik Birth Centenary Committee, a non-political organisation has invited Advani, Yechury and Deve Gowada," Patro said.

Rejecting allegation that it was a political move by Patnaik to unite national leaders, BJD MP and party spokesman PK Deb said senior leaders of various political parties across the country have been invited to attend the event. PTI AAM NN .

