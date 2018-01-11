with flying colours (Updating with additional information) Srinagar, Jan 11 (PTI) Galib Guru, son of Mohammad Afzal Guru who was executed in 2013 following conviction in the Parliament attack case, passed the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education's (JKBOSE) higher secondary school examination with distinction.

The younger brother of slain Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani also passed the class XII state board examination with flying colours. Wani's brother Muhammad Naveed Aalam secured 77 per cent marks in the science stream.

Galib Guru passed with distinction, scoring 88 per cent marks, according to officials.

Congratulatory messages poured in for the 17-year-old online while relatives and friends made a beeline at his home in the Sopore town of Baramulla district.

"A big shoutout to Ghalib Afzal Guroo on clearing his 12th class exams with flying colours- 441 marks. Ghalib has definitely proven 'When the going gets tough, the tough get going'. All the best for the future endeavours! Rise and shine!" Sarah Hayat, additional spokesperson of National Conference tweeted.

Overall, girls did better than boys in the examinations for which results were declared today.

According to BOSE officials, 33,893 of the 55,163 candidates were declared to have qualified the examination held in November last year.

The overall pass percentage was 61.44, more girls (64.31 per cent) passed the examination compared to boys (58.92 per cent), they said. PTI MIJ ADS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.