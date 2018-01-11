Mumbai, Jan 11 (PTI) Director Vivek Agnihotri's next film will be based on the mystery surrounding the death of India's second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

The investigative thriller, titled "The Tashkent Files", will star veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah and Mithun Chakraborty in pivotal roles.

However, the director is yet to cast the actor who will play the role of Shastri in the film.

Asked about the roles of Chakraborty and Shah in the film, Agnihotri told PTI, "They are playing two power centres.

Two points of views." Yesterday, the director had tweeted, "On this day, 10th Jan 1966, in Tashkent a tiny man called Lal Bahadur Shashtri, who won a war with Pakistan, soon after a humiliating defeat with China, signed the Tashkent treaty.

"Hours later he died. A death mystery unsolved till date.

Why? On this day, our second PM Lal Bahadur Shashtri died mysteriously in Tashkent. Was it heart attack or poison? Even after 52 yrs, the truth of the biggest cover-up of free India has been denied to his family, followers, citizens. After years of research, I present 'The Tashkent Files'." PTI RB KKP ZMN .

