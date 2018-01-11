year: Patnaik New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) All police stations in the national capital will be equipped with CCTV cameras this year, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik said today.

The Delhi Police has faced flak from courts over the issue as not much progress has been made so far in this regard.

"The project is going on. It has been discussed with the courts also. This year, it will be operationalised in a proper manner," Patnaik told reporters.

The force had informed the Delhi High Court in December last year that 10 CCTV cameras with recording facility would be installed at sensitive parts of each 192 police stations in the national capital to ensure transparency in the system.

The court was also told that several locations, including areas where police-public interface take place, have been identified for installation of close circuit televisions(CCTV) cameras in each police station and additional 42 police chowkis. PTI VIT DIP .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.