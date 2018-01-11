New York, Jan 11 (AP) A Bangladeshi immigrant faces numerous charges in the failed pipe bombing of the New York subway system.

Akayed Ullah is scheduled for arraignment today on an indictment that includes charges of providing material support to a terrorist organization and using a weapon of mass destruction.

Ullah was the only person seriously hurt on December 11 when the bomb went off in a corridor linking the subway to the Port Authority bus terminal in Manhattan.

Authorities said Ullah taunted President Donald Trump on Facebook before the attack. The president later demanded tightened immigration rules.

Prosecutors say he wanted to cause carnage to avenge U.S.

aggression toward the Islamic State group. The pipe bomb did not fully explode.

His lawyer had no immediate comment.(AP) AMS .

