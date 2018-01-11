Mumbai, Jan 11 (PTI) Skoda India has appointed Mumbai, Jan 11 (PTI) Skoda India has appointed Gurpratap Boparai as the new managing director, effective April 2, and he will be reporting directly to the Skoda chief executive officer Bernhard Maier.

Boparai joins the company from Fiat India, where he was serving as its chief executive officer, the Czech carmaker said in a statement today.

A part of the German auto giant Volkswagen Group, Skoda India's product portfolio comprises the Superb, Octavia and the Rapid sedans and the 7-seater SUV Kodiaq lauched recently here.

The Rapid is manufactured at the Pune plant, while the other three models are produced at its Aurangabad facility.

Boparai comes at the helm of the company at a time when Skoda along with Volkswagen is eyeing volume segment.

******************* Versova Bandra sea-link:Louis Berger bags mgmt service contact Infrastructure services provider Louis Berger has bagged a Rs 109-crore contract from the state road development corporation to provide project management services on the proposed Versova-Bandra sea-link.

The proposed Rs 7,502-crore sea-link, a northward extension of the existing Bandra-Worli sea-link running along the western coast of the city, will be a 10-km long eight-lane highway, connecting the northwestern suburbs of Versova with Bandra in the central part of the city.

Louis Berger will provide services in three phases, including reviewing the previously-compiled techno-economic feasibility study and detailed project report, compilation of tender documents for EPC of the project along with management of the bid process and providing overall construction management services.

The project is expected to be completed by late 2021 and the concession period for toll collection is up to 2052.

******************* Emkay's category III AIF crosses Rs 200 cr in AUM Emkay Global Financial Services' emerging stars fund, an alternative investment fund (AIF) category III has crossed the Rs 200 crore in assets under management.

The fund, which is sponsored by Emkay Global, has achieved this within three months of the launch, the company said today.

With an observation of a significant PE rating for the companies that have crossed Rs 100 crore plus profit, we launched this fund with an investment universe of the top 300 -1,000 companies ranked by market capitalisation, iIt said.

***************** RInfra emerges L1 bidder for NTPC's Rs 567-cr project Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) has emerged as the lowest bidder for the flue gas desulphurisation contract, worth Rs 567 crore, of NTPC's 1,500 mw power plant in Jhajjar in Haryana.

RInfra has become the lowest bidder amidst stiff competition from leading EPC players including Bhel, L&T and Mitsubishi-Hitachi Power System, according to sources.

The project is expected to be completed in 20 months from the date of letter of acceptance for the first unit with subsequent units each at three months gap. PTI IAS PSK SSM BEN BEN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.