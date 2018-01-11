against hill shrine Tirupati (AP), Jan 11 (PTI) A criminal complaint has been filed against DMK MP Kanimozhi for her alleged derogatory remarks against the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara, BJP state spokesperson G Bhanuprakash Reddy said today.

The complaint was lodged this evening with the Tirupati Superintendent of Police, he told PTI.

Reddy alleged that the Rajya Sabha MP had made the "offensive" remarks during an Atheist Conference at Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu.

Tirupati police confirmed that they had received the complaint.

Reddy said he would also file a private complaint in court against Kanimozhi. PTI COR BN .

