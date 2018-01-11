Cuttack (Odisha), Jan 11 (PTI) BJP workers today clashed with the police during its programme to gherao the office of the Cuttack Municipality Corporation (CMC) here.

One senior police officer was injured in the clash, the police said.

Alleging that the CMC failed to provide basic amenities to the people, BJP workers gheraoed its office and clashed with the policemen guarding the CMC building.

While it was alleged that the police officer was injured in stone pelting, city BJP president Laxmidhar Pradhan claimed that ruling BJD workers could be behind it.

"A handful of BJD activists surreptitiously joined the crowd from behind and the stone pelting on police might have been done by the BJD workers," Pradhan said.

Eggs and tomatoes were hurled towards the office during the protest.

BJP also gheraoed Purighat police station in the evening protesting against the arrest of a party worker allegedly for pelting stone towards the police during the CMC gherao programme. PTI COR AAM NN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.