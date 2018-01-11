Kolkata, Jan 11 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the BJP, today kick started its eight-day motorbike rally to mark Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary tomorrow.

The BJYM alleged that despite an order from the Calcutta High Court, the police tried to stop the bike rally at New Digha in West Midnapore district, the southern tip of the state.

"We had requested to stop the rally as we were waiting for the order from the division bench of high court," West Midnapore Additional SP (rural) Indrajit Basu said.

The high court yesterday allowed the bike rally, the permission for which was refused by the police saying a large number of police personnel have been deployed for the Gangasagar Mela.

A division bench of the High Court today rejected an appeal of the state government that pleaded for postponement of the rally that is scheduled to culminate at Coochbehar in the northern part of West Bengal on January 18.

Police sources said many BJYM activists did not have proper documents of the bikes they are riding, but it was denied by the organisation.

"The allegations are absurd. The police only tried to stop the rally to prove their loyalties to their masters in the Trinamool Congress," BJYM state president Debjit Sarkar told PTI.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh said the TMC is afraid of the growth of BJP in the state and that is why they are resorting to such cheap politics.

Union minister of state for Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, Arjun Ram Meghwal launched the BJYM programme in New Digha. PTI PNT COR NN .

