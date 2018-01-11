New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) State-run telecom firm BSNL today extended validity of select prepaid mobile plans by 43 per cent and increased the data offered by 50 per cent, with an aim to counter Reliance Jio's latest offer.

"Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced BSNL 'Happy Offer' for prepaid mobile customers -- 43 per cent extra validity and 50 per cent additional data with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls for prepaid mobile customers," the company said in a statement.

Under the scheme, pre-paid plan priced at Rs 485 will give 1.5 GB data per day with validity of 90 days and Rs 666 will give 1.5 GB per day data with validity of 129 days with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls.

BSNL customers subscribing to Rs 186 plan voucher and Rs 187 special tariff voucher will get 1 GB data per day with 28 days validity. Similarly, Rs 349 and Rs 429 plans will get 1GB data per day with 54 days and 81 days validity, respectively.

All the plans will offer 100 SMSes per day.

Reliance Jio had earlier slashed tariffs by Rs 50 for all its monthly schemes under which customers are getting 1 GB data per day and also enhanced data limit to 1.5 GB from the existing 1GB for select plans from January 9 onwards. PTI PRS ABM .

