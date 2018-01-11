Noida, Jan 11 (PTI) A cab driver was killed in a road accident near the NIB chowki here when a speeding truck hit his vehicle, police said today.

The deceased was identified as Davinder, a resident of Ghaziabad, Sector 58 police station incharge Anil Kumar Singh said, adding that the accident occurred last night when Davinder was returning from Sector 62.

The body was sent for postmortem and a manhunt launched to nab the unidentified truck driver, he said. PTI CORR IJT .

