New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Amid pick up in demand in the domestic spot market against restricted supplies from producing regions, cardamom prices edged 0.89 per cent higher to Rs 1,129 per kg in futures trade today.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, cardamom for delivery in February went up by Rs 10, or 0.89 per cent, to Rs 1,129 per kg in a business turnover of 8 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions built up by participants after pick-up in demand in the physical market against tight stocks position, due to fall in arrivals from growing regions, attributed to the rise in prices. PTI KPS SUN ANS MKJ .

