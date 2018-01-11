Ghaziabad, January 11 (PIT) A class 3 student died under mysterious circumstances in a school here with his parents alleging that he was harassed by his teachers, the police said today.

The boy had gone to school on Wednesday, where suddenly he fell unconscious, SSP H N Singh said.

He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Loni, from where he was referred to Guru Teg Bahadur Government Hospital in Shahdara.

After receiving news of the incident, his parents reached the hospital, only to find their child dead.

The attending doctors had already pronounced him brought dead, the SSP said.

The father of the boy has registered a complaint against the management and teachers of the school, alleging that his son died due to harassment and torture by them, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the SSP said, adding an investigation is on. PTI CORR DPB .

