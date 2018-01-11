New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) In restricted activity, cloves traded Rs 10 per kg higher at the wholesale kirana market in the national capital today on pick up in demand.

However, other spices remain steady in thin trade.

Marketmen attributed the rise in prices to upsurge in demand against restricted supplies from producing belts.

Cloves rose Rs 10 to Rs 565-640 per kg.

Following are today's quotations (in Rs): Ajwain (per kg) 120-170, black pepper (per kg) 470-600, betel-nut (kg) 260-300, cardamom brown-Jhundiwali (kg) 650-670 and cardamom brown-Kanchicut (kg) 770-1,020, cardamom small (kg)- chitridar 975-1,050, cardamom (colour robin) 900-910, cardamom bold 925-950, cardamom extra (bold) 1,000-1,040, cloves 565-640, chirounji (kg) Rs 780-900, cinnamon (kg) Rs 160-165, coriander (qntl) Rs 6,300-12,900, dry mango (qntl) Rs 6,500-23,500, dry ginger (qntl) Rs 11,900-16,900, kalaunji (qntl) Rs 11,400-11,900, mace-Red (kg) Rs 900-1,180, mace- Yellow (kg) Rs 970-990, methi (qntl) Rs 7,000-18,500, makhana (kg) Rs 625-725, nutmeg (kg) Rs 470-490, poppy seed (China) Rs 530-560 kg, poppy seed (U.P) Rs 520-540 kg, poppy seed (MP- RAJ) Rs 530-550 kg, red chillies (qntl) Rs 6,400-13,900, saffron Irani Rs 100-110 (per gram), saffron Kashmiri Rs 120- 140 (per gram), saunf (qntl) Rs 8,500-15,000, turmeric (qntl) Rs 8,900-11,900, tamarind (qntl) Rs 7,000-9,000, tamarind without seed (qntl) Rs 14,000-15,500, tea (kg) Rs 100-290, watermelon kernel (kg)Rs 150-155, jeera common (qntl) Rs 21,100-21,200 and jeera best (qntl) Rs 23,500-24,000. PTI KPS SUN ANS MKJ .

