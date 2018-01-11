Kolkata, Jan 11 (PTI) Intense cold continued to affect normal life in parts of West Bengal as the Met department today held out a ray of hope for cold wave conditions to abate in the next two days with rise in night temperature by a couple of notches.

The weatherman forecast cold wave condition to continue in Jalpaiguri and Coochbehar in north Bengal and in Asansol and Nadia districts in the state's Gangetic plains till tomorrow.

Minimum temperature is likely to rise by a couple of notches throughout the state from Saturday, bringing some relief to the people.

Coochbehar recorded the lowest night temperature in the state at 6.0 degree Celsius, while Sriniketan followed at 6.8 degree Celsius, the Met department said.

Day temperature in Coochbehar stood at 15.7 degree Celsius today, which is 7 degrees below average.

Burdwan (8.3 d C), Bankura (8.8 d C), Asansol (9.3 d C) were some of the other coldest places in the state.

Kolkata recorded the lowest temperature at 11.5 degree Celsius, up from 10.9 degrees yesterday.

The weatherman has forecast that night temperature in the metropolis would hover around 12 degree Celsius for the next three days.

In Jharkhand cold wave conditions prevailed with Palamau registering a minimum of 5.1 degree Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Palamau was 25.7 degree Celsius, Met office sources said.

The minimum temperature of Ranchi was 6.6 degree Celsius while the maximum was recorded 24.2 degree Celsius.

Steel city Jamshedpur experienced a minimum of 6.7 degree Celsius and a maximum of 26.5 degree Celsius.

The forecast for the next 24 hours is clear sky, the sources said.

In Bihar intense cold wave conditions persisted today where Gaya recorded the lowest temperature of 3.8 degrees.

"Severe cold day" was observed in Patna, Bhagalpur, Purnea, Chhapra, Supaul, Forbesganj and Muzaffarpur districts.

According to the bulletin of the Meteorological Centre here, the cold grew more severe in the state capital with both maximum (11.7 degrees) and minimum (five degrees) temperature registering a slight drop compared with the previous day.

The low maximum temperature resulted in day-time chill and similar conditions prevailed in Bhagalpur and Purnea where the mercury remained under 15 degrees.

However, Gaya, where mercury dipped to the lowest level across the state, a relatively higher maximum temperature of 21 degrees was registered.

There seems to be no respite in sight from the inclement weather with the forecast being of "dense fog in the morning with cold day conditions" for the next 24 hours. PTI AMR NAC PVR SNS .

