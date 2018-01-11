Bhubaneswar, Jan 11 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today asked officials to complete renovation of the existing bus stand at Barmunda in the state capital and turn it to an inter-state bus terminal (ISBT) by April, 2019.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting chaired by Patnaik where the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) presented the concept design for the bus terminal, officials said.

The terminal will be developed on a 15 acre land at a cost of over Rs 180 crore and have a 4-acre patch reserved for commercial development in future.

More than 1,000 buses are now using the bus stand at Barmunda, well connected with the nearby NH-16. PTI AAM NN .

